Olympics-Most prolific gold medal winners at Winter Games

TESERO, Italy, Feb 21 - List of the most prolific gold medal winners at the Winter Olympics after Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Klaebo won his 11th career title at the Milano Cortina Games on Saturday.

11 - Johannes Klaebo* (Norway) Cross-country skiing, 2018–2026

8 - Marit Bjoergen (Norway) Cross-country skiing, 2002–2018

8 - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (Norway) Biathlon, 1998–2014

8 - Bjorn Daehlie (Norway) Cross-country skiing, 1992–1998

7 - Tobias Arlt* (Germany) Luge, 2014-2026

7 - Tobias Wendl* (Germany) Luge, 2014-2026

6 - Ireen Wust (Netherlands) Speed skating, 2006–2022

6 - Lyubov Yegorova (Unified Team/Russia) Cross-country skiing, 1992–1994

6 - Viktor Ahn (South Korea/Russia) Short-track speed skating, 2006–2014

6 - Martin Fourcade (France) Biathlon, 2010–2018

6 - Natalie Geisenberger (Germany) Luge, 2010–2022

6 - Lidiya Skoblikova (Soviet Union) Speed skating, 1960–1964

* denotes active athlete REUTERS

