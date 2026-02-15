Olympics-Most prolific gold medal winners at Winter Games

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

TESERO, Italy, Feb 15 - List of the most prolific gold medal winners at the Winter Olympics after Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Klaebo won a record ninth career title at the Milano Cortina Games on Sunday.

9 - Johannes Klaebo* (Norway) Cross-country skiing, 2018–2026

8 - Marit Bjoergen (Norway) Cross-country skiing, 2002–2018

8 - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (Norway) Biathlon, 1998–2014

8 - Bjorn Daehlie (Norway) Cross-country skiing, 1992–1998

7 - Tobias Arlt* (Germany) Luge, 2014-2026

7 - Tobias Wendl* (Germany) Luge, 2014-2026

6 - Ireen Wust (Netherlands) Speed skating, 2006–2022

6 - Lyubov Yegorova (Unified Team/Russia) Cross-country skiing, 1992–1994

6 - Viktor Ahn (South Korea/Russia) Short-track speed skating, 2006–2014

6 - Martin Fourcade (France) Biathlon, 2010–2018

6 - Natalie Geisenberger (Germany) Luge, 2010–2022

6 - Lidiya Skoblikova (Soviet Union) Speed skating, 1960–1964

* denotes active athlete REUTERS