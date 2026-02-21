Olympics-Most prolific gold medal winners at a single Winter Games
Feb 21 - List of the most prolific gold medal winners at a single Winter Olympics after Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Klaebo won his sixth gold at the Milano Cortina Games on Saturday.
6 - Johannes Klaebo (Norway) Cross-country skiing, 2026
5 - Eric Heiden (United States) Speed skating, 1980
4 - Johannes Thinges Boe (Norway) Biathlon, 2022
4 - Lidiya Skoblikova (Soviet Union) Speed skating, 1964
4 - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (Norway) Biathlon, 2002 REUTERS