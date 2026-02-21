Straitstimes.com header logo

Olympics-Most prolific gold medal winners at a single Winter Games

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Cross-Country Skiing - Men's 50km Mass Start Classic - Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium, Lago, Italy - February 21, 2026. Gold medallist Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway celebrates on the podium after the men's 50km mass start classic REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Feb 21 - List of the most prolific gold medal winners at a single Winter Olympics after Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Klaebo won his sixth gold at the Milano Cortina Games on Saturday.

6 - Johannes Klaebo (Norway) Cross-country skiing, 2026

5 - Eric Heiden (United States) Speed skating, 1980

4 - Johannes Thinges Boe (Norway) Biathlon, 2022

4 - Lidiya Skoblikova (Soviet Union) Speed skating, 1964

4  - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (Norway) Biathlon, 2002 REUTERS

