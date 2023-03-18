Olympics: Keep Russian, Belarusian athletes banned, says German committee

BERLIN - Germany’s Olympic committee (DOSB) said on Friday it was in favour of maintaining a ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes but opposed any plans to boycott the Paris 2024 Olympics over their participation.

Ukraine has spearheaded a call to ban athletes from Russia and its close ally Belarus from the Paris Games next year after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in January said it was open to including them as neutrals.

Ukraine has also threatened a boycott should they be allowed to compete there.

No final decision has been taken yet.

“We remain in favour of a ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes and sports administrators from international competitions,” the DOSB said in a statement.

“Russia and Belarus must not get the chance to misuse the participation and successes of their athletes at international competitions for war propaganda purposes.”

Athletes from Russia and its neighbour Belarus, which aided Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago, have been banned from many international competitions since then.

The IOC issued sanctions against Russia and Belarus last year but is now reluctant to exclude their athletes from the Olympics entirely for fear of a return to the boycotts of the Cold War era.

They set out a pathway in January for competitors from Russia and Belarus to earn Olympic slots through Asian qualifying and to compete as neutral athletes in Paris next year.