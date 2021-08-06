Olympics: Jamaica win women's 4x100m relay, Italy take home the men's title

Elaine Thompson-Herah timed a national record of 41.02sec in the women's 4x100m relay.
Elaine Thompson-Herah timed a national record of 41.02sec in the women's 4x100m relay.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    36 min ago

TOKYO (AFP) - Elaine Thompson-Herah won her third Olympic gold of the Tokyo Games as Jamaica romped home in the women's 4x100m relay on Friday (Aug 6), timing a national record of 41.02sec.

Thompson-Herah - who achieved the sprint 'double double' - ran the second leg, opening up a sizeable gap on their opponents.

The United States took silver (41.45sec) and Britain the bronze (41.88sec).

In the men's race, the team from Italy, including newly-crowned 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, won in 37.50sec, just 0.01sec faster than Britain who had to settle for silver.

Canada took the bronze in 37.70sec.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 