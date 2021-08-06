Olympics: Jamaica win women's 4x100m relay, Italy take home the men's title

TOKYO (AFP) - Elaine Thompson-Herah won her third Olympic gold of the Tokyo Games as Jamaica romped home in the women's 4x100m relay on Friday (Aug 6), timing a national record of 41.02sec.

Thompson-Herah - who achieved the sprint 'double double' - ran the second leg, opening up a sizeable gap on their opponents.

The United States took silver (41.45sec) and Britain the bronze (41.88sec).

In the men's race, the team from Italy, including newly-crowned 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, won in 37.50sec, just 0.01sec faster than Britain who had to settle for silver.

Canada took the bronze in 37.70sec.