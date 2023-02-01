Olympics: IOC stands by sanctions against Russia, Belarus

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - A week after seeming to open the door for Russia and Belarus to compete at the 2024 Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it is standing by sanctions imposed against the countries over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IOC issued a statement on Tuesday in response to comments by Mr Stanislav Pozdnyakov, head of Russia’s Olympic Committee, earlier in the day.

He, in turn, was speaking after the IOC’s own announcement last week that athletes from the two countries, banned from competing in Europe, might be allowed to earn slots for Paris 2024 through Asian qualifying systems.

“The sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian states and governments are not negotiable. They have been unanimously confirmed by the recent Olympic Summit meeting on Dec 9, 2022,” the IOC said, in a tweet.

Those sanctions include not inviting any government officials from either Russia or Belarus to international sporting events and not organising sports events in both countries.

Last week, however, the IOC said the Olympic Council of Asia had offered Russian and Belarusian athletes the chance to compete in Asia, drawing an outcry from Kyiv, which has called for Russian sportspeople to be banned over Russia’s invasion.

Mr Pozdnyakov responded to that by telling reporters: “Certainly, there is some attempt by the International Olympic Committee to allow our athletes to participate in international competitions. Maybe in the future Olympic Games as well, of course, we welcome it entirely,” he added, while cautioning against what he said were “additional conditions” imposed on Russian athletes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that allowing Russia to compete at the 2024 Games would be tantamount to showing that “terror is somehow acceptable.”

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Monday that the IOC was “promoting violence, mass murders, destruction” and that a Russian presence at the Games would constitute giving the country “a platform to promote genocide”.