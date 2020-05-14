Olympics: IOC says expects costs of up to US$800 million for delayed Tokyo Games

IOC president Thomas Bach gestures during an interview after the historic decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games in March 2020.
IOC president Thomas Bach gestures during an interview after the historic decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games in March 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
8 min ago

BERLIN (REUTERS) - The International Olympic Committee expects to bear costs of up to US$800 million (S$1.1 billion) for its part in the organisation of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, now due to be staged next year, IOC president Thomas Bach said on Thursday (May 14).

In March, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government decided to delay the Games, due to start this July, for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We anticipate we will have to bear costs of up to US$800 million for our part and responsibilities in the organisation of the postponed Games Tokyo 2020," Bach told a conference call at the end of the executive board meeting.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content