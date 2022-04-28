Olympics: IOC chief Thomas Bach in Singapore for a flying visit

SINGAPORE - The Republic is exploring the possibility of hosting the first Olympic Virtual Sports Festival in 2023.

This was revealed by International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach during a flying visit to Singapore on Thursday (April 28).

In remarks during a lunch with the Singapore sports fraternity at the Skai Suites at Swissotel on Thursday, he said: "We would be very pleased to have the inaugural Olympic Virtual Sports Festival here in Singapore."

Referring to how the Lion City was the stage for the first Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in 2010, he added: "You were a trailblazer with the YOG and maybe you can be a trailblazer again with the Virtual Sports Festival in 2023."

At the luncheon, the German former fencer, an Olympic champion from 1976, mingled with guests from the Singapore sports fraternity, which included officials from local national sports associations and Olympians

Bach's day-long trip - his first visit to the Republic since he was elected IOC president in September 2013 - is a busy one. He arrived on Thursday morning and will leave on Friday morning.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong and Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) president Tan Chuan-Jin - whom Bach presented with the IOC President's Trophy - were among those who graced the luncheon.

The IOC President's trophy is a prestigious award for international contributors to the Olympic movement.

Tan said Bach's leadership of the IOC "provided a steady hand in steering us in the storm", with a "glimmer of light" in the fight against the pandemic now appearing.

"I hope and I know Singapore will continue to serve the Olympic movement positively, and we hope to also continue to play host to more IOC events in the future, and to encourage and inspire more generations of young Singaporeans to participate in this movement that we've all benefited from," he added.

Singapore's former Olympians, such as 97-year-old former footballer "Twinkletoes" Chia Boon Leong and 94-year-old ex-hockey player Ajit Singh Gill, were also present.

During his time in Singapore, Mr Bach will also call on President Halimah Yacob.

He will also have an orchid named after him at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, and a tree dedicated to him at Gardens By The Bay. He is also expected to sail in Marina Bay, before a private dinner.