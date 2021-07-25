Olympics: Horigome wins first Olympic gold for skateboarding

TOKYO (REUTERS, AFP) - Yuto Horigome of Japan claimed the first Olympic gold medal in skateboarding when he won the men's street final in Tokyo on Sunday (July 25).

In searing heat at Ariake Urban Sports Centre, Horigome finished with scores of 9.35, 9.50 and 9.30 for a total of 37.18, 1.03 points ahead of Brazil’s Kelvin Hoefler.

American skater Jagger Eaton came in third with 35.35 points.

Nyjah Huston, a star skateboarder who was expected to challenge Horigome for the gold, crumbled after landing the first trick in the final and finished seventh.

Earlier, Horigome, who grew up in the same ward where the venue is, said he still couldn’t believe skateboarding made it into the Olympics.

He said: “I’m so happy to be here.”

It was the first of four gold medals to be handed out in skateboarding’s Olympic debut, with women’s street to be contested on Monday followed by the men’s and women’s park competitions.

Skateboarding’s inclusion into the Olympics marks a turning point for the sport, which has its roots in youth street culture and has influenced everything from art to fashion.