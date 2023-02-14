Olympics: History 'should teach Bach a lesson' over Russia conundrum, says Ukraine ex-athlete

PARIS – International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach should learn from history when it comes to his move to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the 2024 Olympics, one of Ukraine’s most high-profile former athletes Olha Saladukha has told AFP.

It is approaching a year since Russia invaded Ukraine – with help from its ally Belarus – and Saladukha, now a lawmaker in the Ukrainian parliament, said it was unimaginable that Bach’s desire to have athletes from both countries compete in Paris should become reality.

Saladukha said Bach was “an intelligent person” and he should see the historic parallels between World War II and now.

“Let’s remember what happened after the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, where Hitler posed?“ the three-time European and 2011 world triple jump champion told AFP.

“After the (Winter) Olympic Games in Sochi 2014, the war in Ukraine began.

“Even after the World War II, Germany was alienated from the Games (they were not invited to the 1948 Olympics).

“After this evil, it was difficult for the world to behave otherwise. We see the same thing here, especially since the war is still going on!”

Saladukha says she can see where Bach is coming from.

“Bach’s logic can be understood, but one cannot agree with it,” the 39-year-old said. “He may want as many athletes as possible to compete.”

But she said “a murderous state, where the people, including athletes, support crimes, should be out of sports.”

The IOC outraged Ukraine last month when it announced it was exploring a “pathway” to allow competitors from Russia and Belarus to compete at the Games in Paris, albeit under a neutral flag.

The head of Russia’s Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov has said it was unacceptable that Russia be subjected to different conditions from those of other countries in Olympic competition.

But Saladukha said in an interview by email: “The war continues and people die and cities are destroyed every day.

“And what do we see in Russia? Hundreds of professional athletes expressed their support for the war with Ukraine. But we did not hear that anyone spoke against the war.”