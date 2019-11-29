Olympics: Having tasted success on the road, Mo Farah back on track to defend 10,000m at Tokyo Games

LONDON (REUTERS) - Olympic champion Mo Farah is getting back on track to chase more gold in the 10,000 metres at next year's Tokyo Games, the Briton announced on his YouTube channel on Friday (Nov 29).

The 36-year-old, a four-gold Olympic champion and six-gold world champion over 5,000m and 10,000m, retired from track athletics in 2017 to focus on road marathons, going on to break the British record.

"Next year I've decided for Tokyo 2020 I'm going to be back on the track, I'm really excited to compete and...give it a go in the 10,000m," he said.

"Hopefully I haven't lost my speed but I will train hard for it and see what I can do."