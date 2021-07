TOKYO - Shi Yuqi has already won a Youth Olympics gold and China's next badminton hope is also a medal contender at Tokyo 2020.

On Sunday (July 25), the world No. 11 player became the first to make it to the men's singles knockout round after beating Malta's Matthew Abela 21-8, 21-9 in under half an hour at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza. He tops Group H after Surinamese Soren Opti tested positive for Covid-19 and did not fly to Japan.