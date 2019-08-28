Olympics: Former Olympian Ben Tan to lead Team Singapore at 2020 Tokyo Games

SINGAPORE - The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) has named former sailor and Olympian Ben Tan to lead the Republic's contingent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Tan, a gold medallist in sailing at the SEA Games and Asian Games, competed in the Laser event at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games.

The sports medicine specialist was Team Singapore's sports physician at the 2002 and 1998 Asian Games, and the 2001 and 1999 SEA Games in his capacity as the Singapore Sports Council's medical officer from 1996-2003.

Last year, he was elected as one of the SNOC's four vice-presidents, his first foray into sports administration. He had also chaired the first SNOC Athletes' Commission in 2005, and had also been a former president of the Singapore Sailing Federation.

In a statement issued by the SNOC on Wednesday (Aug 28), Tan, who will be taking on the role of chef de mission for the first time, said: "Like many Singaporeans, I look forward to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a lot of excitement.

"The Olympics are the pinnacle for any athlete, and it's the one thing many work their entire sporting careers for. That makes this appointment both a tremendous privilege, and also a great responsibility.

"I will, of course, strive to fill my role the best that I can and hope that my experience as an Olympian, sports physician and administrator will be of value. Team Singapore has always strived to field deserving athletes and officials of calibre, and I look forward to working with the entire team for a fruitful outing in Tokyo."

Said Chris Chan, Secretary-General of the SNOC: "Dr Ben Tan is no stranger to the sport fraternity in Singapore. His extensive experience as an athlete and sports physician will add tremendous value to the team."

The Tokyo Olympics will be held in Japan from July 24-Aug 9, 2020.