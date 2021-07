TOKYO - Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah retained her title in the women's 100m at the Olympics on Saturday (July 31) evening, winning the race in a Games record of 10.61 seconds.

The 29-year-old crossed the line ahead of compatriots Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.74sec) and Shericka Jackson (10.76sec).

Fraser-Pryce, 34, had been gunning to become the first woman to win three Olympic 100m races, following triumphs in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012.