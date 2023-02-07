Olympics: Czechs to oppose Russian athletes at 2024 Olympics

PRAGUE - The Czech Olympic Committee and the country’s government on Monday slammed the idea of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing at the 2024 Olympic Games under a neutral flag.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said late last month it was looking into ways to let athletes from the two countries compete in Paris despite international sanctions slapped over the invasion of Ukraine.

The IOC’s statement sparked divergent reactions – while the United States would let Russian and Belarusian athletes compete in Paris, many countries in Europe have opposed the idea.

“Russian and Belarusian athletes cannot compete at the Olympic Games,” the Czech Olympic Committee said in a statement.

“We can see no reason to change” the sanctions in place, it added.

But it said it would not push Czech athletes to boycott the Games, an idea considered by several eastern European countries including Ukraine or Estonia.

“We will naturally respect the will of each athlete if they decide not to take part,” the Committee added.

Poland’s Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk said last week he expected 40 countries including EU members and Britain to stand up against the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala joined the chorus on Monday.

“I can’t really imagine Russian and Belarusian athletes... competing in Paris at a time when Ukrainian athletes are dying while defending their country,” he said.

“Under these conditions, the participation of Russian athletes in the Olympic Games doesn’t sound like a good idea to me,” added Fiala. AFP