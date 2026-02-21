Olympics-Crosscountry-Norway's Johannes Klaebo

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

TESERO, Italy, Feb 21 - Factbox on cross-country skier Johannes Klaebo, who claimed a sixth gold medal at the Milano Cortina Games, a record for a single Winter Olympics, on Saturday.

OLYMPIC MEDALS (Gold except where indicated)

MILANO CORTINA OLYMPICS 2026

10km freestyle

20km skiathlon

Sprint classic

4 x 7.5km relay

Team sprint free

50km classic

BEIJING OLYMPICS 2022

Sprint freestyle

Team sprint classic

4 x 10km relay (silver)

15km classic (bronze)

PYEONGCHANG OLYMPICS 2018

Sprint classic

4 x 10km relay

Team sprint freestyle

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MEDALS

15 golds

Two silvers

One bronze

* Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo was born in Norway's capital Oslo and started skiing at the age of two before moving with his family to Trondheim three years later.

* He made his World Cup debut as a teenager in the 2015-16 season.

* He won his first World Championship medal at the age of 20 in Lahti in 2017, claiming a bronze in sprint.

* In 2018, Klaebo won his first overall World Cup title, and repeated the feat in 2019.

* Klaebo added three more overall World Cup titles in 2022, 2023 and 2025, along with the sprint title for three consecutive years between 2023 and 2025.

* He became the first cross-country skier to win all six events at the 2025 World Championships on home snow in Trondheim. The programme was expanded from five events to six in 2001 for men.

* A gold in the team relay at the Milano Cortina Games saw Klaebo surpass compatriots Marit Bjoergen, Bjorn Daehlie and Ole Einar Bjoerndalen as the most prolific gold medal winner in the history of the Winter Olympics with nine.

* He went on to win two more golds in Italy, his last in the 50km classic on Saturday making him the first athlete to win six titles at a single Winter Olympics. REUTERS