Olympics-Crosscountry-Norway's Johannes Klaebo

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Cross-Country Skiing - Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay - Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium, Lago, Italy - February 15, 2026. General view as Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway crosses the line to win gold for Norway in the Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

TESERO, Italy, Feb 15 - Factbox on cross-country skier Johannes Klaebo, who claimed a record ninth Winter Olympics gold medal by leading Norway to victory in the men's 4 x 7.5km relay at the Milano Cortina Games on Sunday.

OLYMPIC MEDALS (Gold except where indicated)

MILANO CORTINA OLYMPICS 2026

10km freestyle

20km skiathlon

Sprint classic

4 x 7.5km relay

BEIJING OLYMPICS 2022

Sprint free

Team sprint classic

4 x 10km relay (silver)

15km classic (bronze)

PYEONGCHANG OLYMPICS 2018

Men's sprint classic

Men's 4 x 10km relay

Men's team sprint free

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MEDALS

15 golds

Two silvers

One bronze

* Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo was born in Norway's capital Oslo and started skiing at the age of two before moving with his family to Trondheim three years later.

* He made his World Cup debut as a teenager in the 2015-16 season.

* He won his first World Championship medal at the age of 20 in Lahti in 2017, claiming a bronze in sprint.

* In 2018, Klaebo won his first overall World Cup title, and repeated the feat in 2019.

* Klaebo added three more overall World Cup titles in 2022, 2023 and 2025, along with the sprint title for three consecutive years between 2023 and 2025.

* He became the first cross-country skier to win all six events at the 2025 World Championships on home snow in Trondheim. The programme was expanded from five events to six in 2001 for men.

* Sunday's gold helped Klaebo surpass his compatriots -- fellow cross-country skiers Marit Bjoergen and Bjorn Daehlie and biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen -- who have eight Winter Olympics titles. REUTERS

