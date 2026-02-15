Olympics-Crosscountry-Norway's Johannes Klaebo
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
TESERO, Italy, Feb 15 - Factbox on cross-country skier Johannes Klaebo, who claimed a record ninth Winter Olympics gold medal by leading Norway to victory in the men's 4 x 7.5km relay at the Milano Cortina Games on Sunday.
OLYMPIC MEDALS (Gold except where indicated)
MILANO CORTINA OLYMPICS 2026
10km freestyle
20km skiathlon
Sprint classic
4 x 7.5km relay
BEIJING OLYMPICS 2022
Sprint free
Team sprint classic
4 x 10km relay (silver)
15km classic (bronze)
PYEONGCHANG OLYMPICS 2018
Men's sprint classic
Men's 4 x 10km relay
Men's team sprint free
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MEDALS
15 golds
Two silvers
One bronze
* Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo was born in Norway's capital Oslo and started skiing at the age of two before moving with his family to Trondheim three years later.
* He made his World Cup debut as a teenager in the 2015-16 season.
* He won his first World Championship medal at the age of 20 in Lahti in 2017, claiming a bronze in sprint.
* In 2018, Klaebo won his first overall World Cup title, and repeated the feat in 2019.
* Klaebo added three more overall World Cup titles in 2022, 2023 and 2025, along with the sprint title for three consecutive years between 2023 and 2025.
* He became the first cross-country skier to win all six events at the 2025 World Championships on home snow in Trondheim. The programme was expanded from five events to six in 2001 for men.
* Sunday's gold helped Klaebo surpass his compatriots -- fellow cross-country skiers Marit Bjoergen and Bjorn Daehlie and biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen -- who have eight Winter Olympics titles. REUTERS