Olympics: Chinese teens win women's synchronised 10m platform diving gold to keep perfect record

TOKYO (AFP) - China stretched their remarkable 100 per cent Olympic record in women's synchronised 10m platform diving thanks to two nerveless teenagers on Tuesday (July 27).

China came into the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games hoping for a clean sweep of diving golds, but they were stunned by British duo Tom Daley and Matty Lee on Monday.

Normal service was resumed however as Chen Yuxi, who is just 15, and 17-year-old diving partner Zhang Jiaqi romped to a comfortable gold with 363.78 points at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The Chinese have won the women's synchronised 10m platform gold at every Olympics since its debut at Sydney in 2000. Tuesday's gold was number six in the event.

Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the United States won silver in a distant second (310.80 points), with bronze going to Mexico's Gabriela Agundez and Alejandra Orozco (299.70).

China took gold on the first day of diving, in women's synchronised 3m springboard, before Daley and Lee pipped the Chinese to the men's synchronised 10m platform crown.

That ruined the hopes of the Chinese diving squad - nicknamed the "Dream Team" back home - who had ambitions of carrying off all eight golds in the Japanese capital.