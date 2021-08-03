Olympics: China's Guan Chenchen wins gymnastics balance beam as Simone Biles returns to clinch bronze

TOKYO (REUTERS, AFP) - China's Guan Chenchen won the balance beam gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday (Aug 3), while Simone Biles of the United States returned to action to claim bronze.

Tang Xijing took silver with 14.233 points, 0.4 behind her compatriot, on the final day of competition at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Not seen in competition since last Tuesday when she abruptly dropped out of the team event after one vault, citing mental health issues, Biles made a fearless return to win bronze and even more respect.

The US gymnastics superstar walked into the arena to a loud cheer and, going third of the eight finalists, put in a solid routine ending with a double backward somersault and double pike onto the mat.

Having looked pensive beforehand, she wore a broad smile after her 90 seconds on the 10cm beam, with the judges awarding her 14 points.

The bronze matched the one she won on the apparatus at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was her second of the Tokyo Games to go along with a silver in the team event.

Biles now has seven Olympic medals from two Games - four golds, a silver and two bronzes.