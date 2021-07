TOKYO (REUTERS) - China won the gold medal in the women's 4x200m freestyle in a world record time of 7min 40.33 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday (July 29).

The time bettered Australia's record of 7:41.50 set at the 2019 Fina World Championships.

The United States won the silver (7:40.73sec) and Australia took the bronze (7:41.29sec).