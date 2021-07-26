Olympics: British swimmer Adam Peaty defends 100m breaststroke title

TOKYO - The most dominant swimmer in the breaststroke event the planet has ever seen showed us again the intense talent he brings to the pool.

Ambitious, tattooed, muscled and incredibly fast, Adam Peaty, 26, of Britain won his second successive Olympic gold in the 100m breaststroke by a handsome margin.

Peaty timed 57.37sec which is the fifth fastest time in history. Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands was second in 58.00sec and Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy was third in 58.33sec.

Coming into the race, Peaty owned the world record (56.88sec) and the 18 fastest times in his event. In short, the distance belongs to him.

The only question on Monday (July 26), sadly in front of an audience of only swimmers and officials, was whether he would break the world record.

He did not really threaten it, perhaps because there was no one to push him. Peaty led early on, made the first turn in first position and was never troubled.