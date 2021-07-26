Olympics: Britain's Tom Pidcock storms to mountain bike cross-country gold

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Britain's Tom Pidcock blew the opposition apart to win gold in the men's Olympics mountain bike race on Monday (July 26).

The relentless Pidcock seized control after four laps of the 4.1km Izu circuit and was never challenged, winning with a time of 1hr 25min 14sec.

So comfortable was his victory that the Yorkshireman had time to grab a British union flag as he crossed the finish line in front of an enthusiastic crowd who were permitted in.

Swiss Mathias Flueckiger was the only rider who stayed in contact and took the silver medal, 20 seconds back in 1:25:34sec. Spain's David Valero Serrano edged out defending champion Nino Schurter for the bronze medal, finishing in 1:25:48sec.

Pre-race favourite Mathieu Van der Poel, who spent several days in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, had his hopes dashed by a first-lap crash.

The Dutchman flew over the handlebars of his bike after a steep landing on one of the bouldered-sections littering the technical and undulating course.

Battered and bruised he resumed and made up some ground but quit on lap five, appearing distraught.

The 21-year-old Pidcock, like Van der Poel, earns his money in the professional road ranks but tailored his season specifically to boost his hopes of cross-country gold in Tokyo.

He spent the days before arriving in Japan training in a super-heated tent at home in England, and the preparation paid off as he became the youngest Olympic mountain bike champion.

Former Under-23 world cross-country champion Pidcock is also the first Briton to claim a medal of any colour in the event.