Olympics-bound Thai cyclist Thanakhan Chaiyasombat shows his class at OCBC Cycle

SINGAPORE – Growing up as a kid in Chiang Rai, Thanakhan Chaiyasombat never imagined that he would get to see much of what existed beyond the Thai borders.

But after his father got him to try out cycling at the age of six, Thanakhan found the wheels to take him places.

The 24-year-old has competed around the world, from Singapore to Switzerland. In July, he will also be heading to Paris for his Olympic bow.

Thailand secured a quota spot for the road race event in Paris through governing body Union Cycliste Internationale’s rankings. Just two weeks ago, Thanakhan was told by the Thai Cycling Association that he will be flying the country’s flag at the Games.

At the Singapore Sports Hub on May 11, Thailand’s reigning national champion showed just why he was picked. He starred as part of a four-man Thai team who beat the heat and eight other sides to win the Speedway SEA Championship, which is part of the two-day OCBC Cycle.

In a five-team final, Thanakhan and his teammates Noppachai Klahan, Ratchanon Yaowarat and Sarawut Sirironnachai won the 10km event in 17 minutes and 47 seconds.

Indonesia were second in 18:05, with Malaysia (18:23) pipping Vietnam to third place by 0.28sec. Singapore were fifth, missing out on the podium by one second.

Thanakhan said on his qualification for Paris: “It has always been my dream (to go to the Olympics) and from young, I always dreamt big. When I told some people about this dream, they told me ‘no, it can’t happen’ but I continued to dream big and now it is coming true.

“It is going to be tough but my goal is to be competitive and represent Thailand and show the world what I can do.”

On winning the Speedway SEA Championship, which returned for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, Thanakhan said: “Our strategy for winning the race was to make sure that we played our cards right.

“There were moments in the race when we felt that we could have lost. But we stuck to our strategy to close up any breakaways and exploited any gaps as we pushed for the finish line.”

While Singapore finished fifth among nine teams, Eamon Lim, one of the Republic’s four riders, believes that they have gained from this experience.

The 19-year-old said: “Going into the SEA Championship, we were all super nervous at first as we were going up against a few of the best riders in South-east Asia.

“Racing on our home ground was definitely a huge advantage for us as we get to ride the course as and when we like which allowed us to get a feel of how the corners were like.

“We honestly didn’t expect to come this far into the race, given the quality of the field and are all super proud of our performance today.”

While the SEA Championship was the main draw on May 11, more than 20 teams took part in the Speedway Club and Corporate Championships.

Quantum Racing retained the Club crown they have held since 2022.

Reuben Bekker, 43, captain of Quantum Racing A, expressed delight at their title defence, adding: “Every year is a new challenge as the younger crop of talent emerge stronger. This year we had great competition who really pushed the entire race, all three rounds.”

Team OCBC also kept their crown in the Corporate Championship as they claimed victory for a second year in a row.

The first of a two-day event also saw more than 300 young participants aged two to 12 years participate in the Mighty Savers Kids and Family Rides.

OCBC Cycle 2024 continues on May 12 with The Sportive Ride, The Foldie Ride by Brompton (both 40km) and The Straits Times 20km Ride.