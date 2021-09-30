Olympics: Beijing winter Games only with spectators from mainland China

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Tickets for the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics will be sold to spectators from mainland China only, while athletes and other participants who are not fully vaccinated will have to spend 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday (Sept 29).

Organisers of the Beijing Games have informed the IOC's Executive Board 2022 of the principles to deliver "safe and successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games as scheduled", it said.

The Beijing Games start on Feb 4.