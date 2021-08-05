Olympics: Bahamas' Steve Gardiner takes 400m athletics gold

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas won gold in the men's 400m with a time of 43.85 seconds at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday (Aug 5), running a finely balanced race to shut out the Americans once again in an event they once dominated.

Anthony Zambrano of Colombia, the silver medallist at the 2019 world championships in Doha and third-fastest this year, took the silver in 44.08sec.

Kirani James of Grenada, the 2012 gold medallist and the silver medallist five years ago in Rio, finished the race in 44.19sec to grab bronze.

American Michael Cherry, who ran a personal best, finished a disappointing fourth ahead of his compatriot Michael Norman to continue the country's poor run on the men's side of the track events.

The US had won seven straight golds beginning in 1984 to 2008.

But they have failed to win the title since then, with James securing gold in 2012 and South Africa’s Wayde Van Niekerk winning in Rio five years ago.