Olympics-Athletes disqualified for political actions at Olympic Games

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO Italy, Feb 12 - Following are political incidents or protests that have led to the disqualification of athletes from the Olympic Games:

2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics – Vladyslav Heraskevych (Ukraine, skeleton)

Heraskevych was disqualified from competing after wearing a helmet featuring images of athletes killed in the conflict with Russia since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee ruled the tribute a prohibited political display under article 50 of the Olympic Charter.

2024 Paris Summer Olympics – Manizha Talash (Refugee Olympic Team, breaking)

B-girl Talash, a Spain-based Afghan representing the refugee team, lost her opening contest at the Place de Concorde but the result was later changed to a disqualification because she had displayed the slogan "Free Afghan Women" on a cape during her routine.

The World DanceSport Federation said Talash had been disqualified for "displaying a political slogan on her attire".

2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics – Fethi Nourine (Algeria, judo)

Nourine withdrew from the judo competition to avoid a potential bout with an Israeli opponent. He was due to face Sudan's Mohamed Abdalrasool for his first match in the men's 73 kg class. A victory would have paired him with Israeli Tohar Butbul - who had a first-round bye - in the next round.

It was not the first time Nourine had withdrawn from competition to avoid facing an Israeli opponent. He pulled out of the 2019 World Championships in Tokyo for the same reason.

The Algerian Olympic Committee withdrew the accreditation for Nourine and his coach Amar Benikhlef and sent them home. Both were subsequently suspended for 10 years by the International Judo Federation.

2016 Rio Summer Olympics – Islam El Shehaby (Egypt, judo)

El Shehaby was reprimanded and sent home by his team after refusing to shake hands with an Israeli opponent. The IOC Disciplinary Commission ruled his conduct violated Olympic values. He had been reportedly pressured by fans on social media not to show up for the match with his Israeli opponent because it would shame Islam.

2004 Athens Summer Olympics – Arash Miresmaeili (Iran, judo)

Miresmaeili forfeited his bout after missing weight ahead of a scheduled match against an Israeli opponent. He publicly framed the act as a political protest.

He later became head of his country's judo federation but under his leadership the federation was suspended from international competition in 2018 for putting pressure on an Iranian fighter to withdraw from the World Judo Championships to avoid having to face an Israeli opponent.

1972 Munich Summer Olympics – Vince Matthews and Wayne Collett (United States, athletics)

The two athletes were expelled after protest behaviour during the 400 metres medal ceremony. Matthews won gold and Collett earned silver but the pair shared the top podium spot in a racial justice protest.

When the U.S. national anthem was played during the medals ceremony they chatted casually and did not stand at attention.

They turned their backs to the flag, with Collett barefoot and holding his shoes and Matthews having his hands on his hips. The IOC called it "a disgusting display" and imposed lifetime Olympic bans, which were later lifted.

"I couldn't stand there and sing the words because I don't believe they're true. I wish they were. I believe we have the potential to have a beautiful country, but I don't think we do," Collett told ABC TV.

1968 Mexico City Summer Olympics – Tommie Smith and John Carlos (United States, athletics)

Arguably the most famous case of political protest during an Olympics. At the 1968 Summer Games in Mexico City, American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised black-gloved fists during the 200m medal ceremony to protest racial injustice in the U.S.

In television footage from an interview shortly after the 1968 protest, Smith said the black gloves he and Carlos raised in the air represented Black America.

Smith, the gold medallist in the 200m, and Carlos, who won the bronze, were told to leave the Olympic Village after the incident, although both kept their medals. REUTERS