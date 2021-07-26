Olympics: American swim star Caeleb Dressel leads team to victory in 4x100m freestyle relay

TOKYO - Caeleb Dressel won his first gold of the Tokyo Games, leading the United States to victory in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay on Monday (July 26).

The American team of Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker and Zach Apple led from start to finish, winning in 3min 08.97sec. Italy won the silver in 3:10.11sec and Australia took the bronze in 3:10.22sec.

“It feels great, we knew we had a huge target on our back. It feels nice, I’d say we dominated that pretty well,” said Dressel, who could win an incredible seven gold in Tokyo.

“We’re never going to doubt ourselves, that’s how Team USA works. We had a couple of people rule us out and we’re never going to take that.”

Dressel gave the team a powerful start with a 47.26sec opening leg and they never relinquished their lead.