Olympics: American Kalisz claims first gold of swimming programme in 400m medley

Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning on July 25, 2021.
Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning on July 25, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago

TOKYO (REUTERS, AFP) - Chase Kalisz of the United States won the gold medal in the men's 400m medley in a time of 4min 9.42sec at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday (July 25).

Compatriot Jay Literland took the silver medal in 4:10.28 and Brendon Smith of Australia took bronze in 4:10.38.

“It means the world. This is the last thing that I really wanted to accomplish in my swimming career,” said Kalisz.

“It was something that was a dream of mine for as long as I could remember. I can’t believe it.”

Meanwhile, Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui pulled off a major shock on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics swimming medal events with a stunning victory in the men’s 400m freestyle.

The 18-year-old, in the outside lane after being the slowest in qualifying, produced a blistering finish, touching the wall in 3:43.36 to pip Australia’s Jack McLoughlin (3:43.52) to gold, with American swimmer Kieran Smith (3:43.94) taking bronze.

Japan’s Yui Ohashi won the Olympic swimming gold medal in the women’s 400m medley in a time of 4:32.08, bringing the host nation's gold medal tally to two.

American Emma Weyant took the silver medal in 4:32.76 and compatriot Hali Flickinger picked up the bronze in 4:34.90.

Rio Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu of Hungary finished fifth in 4:35.98.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 