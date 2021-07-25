Olympics: American Kalisz claims first gold of swimming programme in 400m medley

TOKYO (REUTERS, AFP) - Chase Kalisz of the United States won the gold medal in the men's 400m medley in a time of 4min 9.42sec at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday (July 25).

Compatriot Jay Literland took the silver medal in 4:10.28 and Brendon Smith of Australia took bronze in 4:10.38.

“It means the world. This is the last thing that I really wanted to accomplish in my swimming career,” said Kalisz.

“It was something that was a dream of mine for as long as I could remember. I can’t believe it.”

Meanwhile, Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui pulled off a major shock on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics swimming medal events with a stunning victory in the men’s 400m freestyle.

The 18-year-old, in the outside lane after being the slowest in qualifying, produced a blistering finish, touching the wall in 3:43.36 to pip Australia’s Jack McLoughlin (3:43.52) to gold, with American swimmer Kieran Smith (3:43.94) taking bronze.

Japan’s Yui Ohashi won the Olympic swimming gold medal in the women’s 400m medley in a time of 4:32.08, bringing the host nation's gold medal tally to two.

American Emma Weyant took the silver medal in 4:32.76 and compatriot Hali Flickinger picked up the bronze in 4:34.90.

Rio Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu of Hungary finished fifth in 4:35.98.