Olympics: American gymnast Simone Biles pulls out of two more finals

TOKYO (AFP) - American superstar Simone Biles has pulled out of two more Olympic finals at the Tokyo Games, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Saturday (July 31).

"After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars," the statement said.

"She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam."

Biles, 24, has said she is struggling with the "twisties", the mental block that has sidelined her in Tokyo.