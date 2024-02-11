Olympic swimming champ Ahmed Hafnaoui bombs out of 400m freestyle, Adam Peaty eases through

DOHA – Olympic swimming champion Ahmed Hafnaoui’s world championships got off to a poor start as the Tunisian bombed out of the 400 metres freestyle on day one, but breaststroke king Adam Peaty eased through on his return to the global event.

Bidding for a 400m-800m-1,500m treble of freestyle world titles, Hafnaoui ranked 17th in the 400 heats in three minutes 48.05 seconds – nearly eight seconds adrift of his silver medal-winning swim at 2023’s event in Fukuoka.

The 21-year-old appeared nonplussed as he exited the Aspire Dome pool in Doha and declined to talk to reporters.

He will bid to defend his 800m and 1,500m freestyle titles later in the meet.

Australia’s former world champion Elijah Winnington topped qualifying for the 400m final with a time of 3:44.37, ahead of Germany’s Fukuoka bronze medallist Lukas Maertens.

World record holder Peaty cruised into the 100m breaststroke semi-finals, qualifying third behind American Nic Fink (59.19 seconds) and Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi in a strong field, despite the absence of Chinese world champion Qin Haiyang.

A slew of top swimmers have skipped Doha to focus on their Olympic preparations, but Briton Peaty is using the event as a stepping stone on the road to his bid for a third successive 100m gold at the Paris Games.

Peaty, who missed 2023’s World Championships in Fukuoka while on a mental health break, and the 2022 event in Budapest due to a broken foot, posted a time of 59.34 seconds in his heat.

“Very good start. You never know coming into these world championships, especially in February,” said Peaty.

“Obviously we’re coming off a very big winter so we’re getting it flying again. I wasn’t using much emotion this morning... I was just process-led, get the job done.”

World champion Kate Douglass topped qualifying for the semi-finals of the women’s 200m individual medley, winning her heat with ease in a time of 2:10.01.

Canada’s Sydney Pickrem was second fastest (2:10.97).

Seven months after being disqualified at Fukuoka for a botched change-over, the British men’s 4x100m relay reached the final safely, qualifying third behind the United States and Italy.

Singapore’s swimming contingent also kicked off their campaign on Feb 11 with Teong Tzen Wei and Letitia Sim booking their spots in the semi-finals of the men’s 50m butterfly and women’s 200m individual medley respectively.

Lim clinched a top-13 spot in the heats, clocking 2min 14.26sec during her heat.

Teong recorded 23.53sec in the 50m butterfly heats, which saw him have to battle it out in a swim-off – where he finished first out of three with a time of 23.42sec – to advance to the semi-finals.