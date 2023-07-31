Olympic sprint champion De Grasse dips under world standard on last possible day

Canada's Andre de Grasse, pictured at the Oslo Diamond League, won the 200m in the Canadian championships on Sunday. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
19 min ago
Published
25 min ago

LANGLEY, Canada, July 31 – Canada’s Olympic 200-metres champion Andre De Grasse finally ran the World Athletics qualifying standard on the last day possible.

The 28-year-old won the 200m at the Canadian championships and world trials on Sunday in a season’s best 20.01 seconds, dipping under the standard of 20.16sec.

The six-gold Olympic medallist has had a rough season with a nagging foot injury and a change in coaches, leaving American Rana Reider to work with Irishman John Coghlan. His previous season’s best was 20.33.

He failed to qualify for the 100m final at the Canadian championships on Saturday.

De Grasse has five world medals including gold in the 4x100m relay from the 2022 championships and silver in the 200m in 2019 in Doha. He clocked 19.62sec to win Olympic gold in Tokyo.

The World Athletics Championships are from Aug 19 to 27 in Budapest. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Cuban high jump king Javier Sotomayor holds onto crown after 30 years
The real power of super shoes could be supercharged training

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top