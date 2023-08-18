Olympic sprint champ Jacobs yearns for worlds 'favourite' tag

BUDAPEST - Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs said Wednesday he yearned to be tagged as favourite going into the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, despite it carrying a great weight of expectation after a “rollercoaster” of a season.

Jacobs has had a difficult campaign, twice pulling out of 100m showdowns with world champion Fred Kerley with a back problem.

His sole outdoors outing this season saw him finish seventh in the Diamond League meeting in Paris, well off the pace in 10.21 seconds.

“It hasn’t been an easy season for me, there have been a lot of doubts, a lot of worries, but I’m here,” the 28-year-old Italian admitted.

“I have faced many challenges over the last two years, but I’ve been working hard for these world championships.”

Since streaking to that surprise gold at the Tokyo Olympics in an European record of 9.80sec, Jacobs was forced to pull out of last year’s world champs in Eugene and is yet to face Kerley since their clash in the Japanese capital in 2021.

“There’s been this online discussion between me and Fred,” Jacobs said of social media banter about a potential run-off.

“But of course there’s mutual respect, we really respect each other.

“I’m sure it’ll be a really tough challenge but I want to remain focused on myself, go day by day, negotiate the semis into the final and do my best when I reach the final.”

‘Very open challenge’

The 100m remains very open, featuring a field also including the likes of Noah Lyles, Anguilla-born Briton Zharnel Hughes, Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala and Botswanan Letsile Tebogo, with arguably all of them capable of topping the podium.

“I consider myself to be part of this game (between favourites), but my season has not gone as I planned it,” Jacobs said.

“If I had run the times I had planned, I could have run better than them. It’s a very open challenge and I’m looking forward to it.”