Olympic rings displayed on Eiffel Tower 50 days before Paris 2024 Games

The Olympic rings are displayed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic games in Paris, France June 7, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 Olympics Organising Committee pose in front of the Olympic rings displayed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic games in Paris, France June 7, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 Olympics Organising Committee, and Olympic and Paralympic Games Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera pose in front of the Olympic rings displayed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic games in Paris, France June 7, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
The Olympic rings are displayed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic games in Paris, France June 7, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Updated
Jun 07, 2024, 03:17 PM
Published
Jun 07, 2024, 03:17 PM

PARIS - Paris 2024 organisers on Friday unveiled a display of the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower with 50 days to go until the Summer Olympics in the French capital.

The 29- by 13-metre construction, made of recycled steel, was installed on the south side of Paris' iconic monument by some 30 workers, using four cranes.

The Eiffel Tower will be centre stage at the Olympics, with the beach volleyball competitions held at the feet of the 'Iron Lady'.

Pieces of steel taken from the Eiffel Tower have also been used to be part of the Paris 2024 medals.

The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26-Aug 11. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top