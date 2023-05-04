Olympic medal-winning sprinter Tori Bowie mourned after death at 32

LOS ANGELES – Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medallist and 2017 100m world champion, was remembered on Wednesday as a rare athletics talent and warm friend after her death at the age of 32.

The American anchored the US team who won 4x100m relay gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she also earned silver in the 100m and 200m bronze.

USA Track and Field (USATF) and her management company confirmed her death a day after sheriff’s deputies in Orlando, Florida, found her dead at her home. A cause of death was not immediately known.

“This is beyond stats and speed,” retired US sprint great Justin Gatlin said on Instagram.

“Tori was a beautiful human being and had a smile that made you want to smile too.

“A country girl that loved her roots. I remember sitting with Tori and listening to her stories of growing up and racing horses on foot. She was a fierce competitor and great teammate. A true legend that made her mark in our sport and hearts.”

USATF chief executive Max Siegel said the federation was “deeply saddened” by Bowie’s death.

“A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed,” Siegel said.

Icon Management tweeted it was “devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away”.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister,” the firm said.

The sheriff’s office in Orange County, Florida, said deputies had found the woman identified as Bowie “when conducting a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days”.

“Entry was made into the residence and a woman was found dead in the home. There were no signs of foul play.”