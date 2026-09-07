Olympic long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall ends season after car crash

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US long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall was involved in a head-on collision that left her with severe concussion.

PARIS - Olympic and world long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall said Monday she was ending her season following a car crash last week, ruling her out of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

The 27-year-old American was involved in a head-on collision that left her with severe concussion.

She had warned last week she would struggle to be fit for the three-day season-ending event in Budapest that starts on Friday.

“After careful consideration with my team, we have decided to end the 2026 season. This one hurts. I’m sad, disappointed and just hurt by all of it,” she posted on Instagram.

She added: “I will be back.”

Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Paralympic sprinter Hunter Woodhall, are two of the sport’s highest-profile figures.

The Ultimate Championship is a new event designed to take place in years when there are no Olympics or world championships.

Winners of each individual discipline will take home $150,000. AFP