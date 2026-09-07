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Olympic long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall ends season after car crash

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Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) wins the women's long jump at 23-4 3/4 (7.13m) in the 51st Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field.

US long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall was involved in a head-on collision that left her with severe concussion.

PHOTO: REUTERS

PARIS - Olympic and world long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall said Monday she was ending her season following a car crash last week, ruling her out of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

The 27-year-old American was involved in a head-on collision that left her with severe concussion.

She had warned last week she would struggle to be fit for the three-day season-ending event in Budapest that starts on Friday.

“After careful consideration with my team, we have decided to end the 2026 season. This one hurts. I’m sad, disappointed and just hurt by all of it,” she posted on Instagram.

She added: “I will be back.”

Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Paralympic sprinter Hunter Woodhall, are two of the sport’s highest-profile figures.

The Ultimate Championship is a new event designed to take place in years when there are no Olympics or world championships.

Winners of each individual discipline will take home $150,000. AFP

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Tara Davis-Woodhall opens up on mental health struggles after Eugene victory
Injured Noah Lyles shuts down season, will miss Ultimate Championships
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.