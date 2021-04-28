Olympic hosting plans in tatters

TOKYO • Hundreds of Japanese towns and cities have been forced to rethink plans to host Olympic teams because the coronavirus will prevent public appearances and require costly safety measures.

The western town of Okuizumo spent more than US$5 million (S$6.6 million) preparing to welcome India's hockey team for a pre-Games training camp, only to scrap the visit because of Covid-19.

After sinking money into upgrading sports facilities, Okuizomo baulked when it became clear it would have to provide bio-secure measures in a bubble with regular virus tests and medical care.

"We wanted to have one of the world's top-tier teams visit our town and show their skills to local children," town official Katsumi Nagase said. "But that seems impossible now."

More than 500 municipalities signed up to host athletes and officials in a scheme aimed at broadening the Olympics benefits beyond Tokyo.

Yet some, like Okuizumo, have already scrapped plans to host overseas athletes, while others are devising careful programmes they hope will keep everyone safe.

Instead of giving residents the chance to meet elite athletes and try out new sports, towns will have to ditch any physical contact, school visits and public training sessions.

The city of Kurihara in northern Miyagi prefecture was planning to host South Africa's hockey team, but decided the expense was no longer worth it, given the limitations imposed by virus measures.

"It's a project that will use our tax resources," said Hidenori Sasaki, an official with the local board of education.

"If it becomes just athletes holding a training camp without any exchanges with local residents, local citizens won't enjoy the benefits."

In other cases, Olympic teams have also pulled out of such plans, worried about the risk of infection before the Games.

Australia's swimming team ditched their plan to train in Nagaoka in Niigata prefecture.

>500 Municipalities in Japan have signed up as hosts of Olympic athletes and officials.

The Canadian table tennis team too will no longer go to Okaya, Nagano, said Tomoko Hirose of the city's planning division.

"Our cheering may become a one-way engagement, without physical exchanges, but given the situation, we just have to move on," she added.

Not all host towns have given up on their plans. Tsuruoka in northern Yamagata prefecture will host several dozen Olympic and Paralympic athletes and officials from Moldova and Germany.

The city has had ties for years with Moldova, said Takayuki Ito, an official with the city's board of education and recently held online archery competitions with the country's archers.

However, when the athletes arrive, they will stay in their own dormitory and move only along designated routes to gyms and training, avoiding contact with residents.

In Tottori prefecture, the city of Yonago will host several dozen people from Jamaica's swimming, gymnastics and Paralympic boat teams, having had ties with the country since 2015.

The athletes will have limited, if any contact with the public.

But Kyohei Takahashi, who works at the city's sports promotion division, believes host duties will strengthen that bond.

"We won't be able to have exchanges with athletes this time. But the legacy will remain," he insisted.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE