Olympic great Lochte joins Missouri State coaching staff

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FILE PHOTO: Jun 17, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Ryan Lochte swims in the Men's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals Heat 1 during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Swimming competition at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

May 11 - Six-times Olympic gold medallist Ryan Lochte will join Missouri State University as an assistant coach for its men's and women's swimming teams later this year.

The 41-year-old Lochte is one of the most decorated swimmers in U.S. history, winning 12 Olympic medals across four Games, including relay golds at Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Only fellow Americans Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky have won more Olympic swimming medals.

"What stood out to me about Missouri State is the culture,” Lochte said in a statement. "There's a strong sense of purpose, accountability, and team-first mentality."

Born in New York, Lochte starred at the University of Florida before becoming one of the leading swimmers of his generation, collecting world titles across freestyle, backstroke and medley events.

His career also included controversy, most notably during the Rio Olympics when he was suspended after falsely claiming he and teammates had been robbed at gunpoint.

Lochte's bid to reach a fifth Olympics fell short at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials for the Tokyo Games in 2021, when he finished seventh in the 200 metres medley final. REUTERS