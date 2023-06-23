Olympic chief Thomas Bach criticises Ukraine for ‘sanctioning’ its own athletes

LAUSANNE – International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach on Thursday criticised the Ukrainian government for “sanctioning” its own athletes by not allowing them to compete in recent global competitions.

As Russia’s assault on Ukraine stretches into a second year, the IOC has recommended allowing athletes from Russia and Moscow ally Belarus to return from their bans and compete as neutrals in international competitions.

But their presence has led to boycotts by Ukrainian athletes.

“At the respective judo and taekwondo championships, the Ukrainian athletes were absent,” Bach said.

“Why? Because they had not been allowed to participate following the instructions of the Ukrainian sports ministry. In other words, the Ukrainian athletes are being sanctioned by their own government for the war that has been started by the Russian and Belarusian governments.”

He added: “It is really hard to understand why the Ukrainian government is depriving their own athletes from their chance to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 and to make the Ukrainian people proud.

“It is hard to understand why Ukrainian athletes are allowed to compete in tennis but not in table tennis, why they’re allowed to compete in cycling but not in swimming.

“What the entire Olympic community and in fact the entire world is longing for is Ukrainian athletes shining brightly in international competitions.

“We all want them to have the opportunity to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. This means participating now in the qualification events.”

While the Ukrainian boycott is ongoing, the IOC is yet to make a decision on whether Russians and Belarusians can take part at the Paris Games.

“We are advancing four equally important elements,” Bach said.

“Our solidarity with Ukraine, our contribution to peace through the unifying commission of sport, our duty to serve all athletes without any discrimination, our sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian states and governments.”

Reiterating his refusal to accept governmental political interference in sport, he added: “We must build bridges, not erect walls. We must not deepen divisions.”

Bach also praised the Olympic sports of fencing, judo and taekwondo federations for “protecting autonomy of sport” after the three hosted competitions in which Russian and Belarusian athletes took part.

“The Russian side wants us to ignore the war, the Ukrainian side wants us to isolate anyone with a Russian and Belarusian passport,” he said. “Either position is diametrically opposed to our position.

“How do we navigate such a situation? Our answer is very clear, our values are our compass.” AFP, REUTERS