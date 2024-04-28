Olympic champion sprinter Marcell Jacobs gets season underway with a 10.11

MIAMI – Reigning Olympic 100 metres champion Marcell Jacobs posted a time of 10.11 seconds to finish second in the East Coast Relays on April 27 in his first race in nearly eight months.

Olympic 200m champion Andre de Grasse of Canada won the race in Jacksonville, Florida, with the same time as Italy’s Jacobs.

American Trayvon Bromell, a two-time 100m world championship bronze medallist was third, in 10.14.

The finishing order was confirmed when organisers of the meeting issued revised times for de Grasse and Bromell, after the first published times put Bromell in first place.

The 29-year-old Jacobs, a surprise winner of Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021, posted his time with 0.9m/sec wind assistance.

Jacobs’ last race took place at the Zagreb meeting in Croatia on September 10, 2023 and the Italian is looking to meet the entry standard for the Olympic Games of 10.0 seconds. He won in Tokyo with 9.80 seconds.

Jacobs is based in Jacksonville, Florida, where he is trained by American Rana Reider along with training partners de Grasse, Bromell and Japanese sprinter Abdul Hakim Sani Brown.

Jacobs said in March that he will return to Italy “around May 18 to 20” ahead of this summer’s Paris Games and will be based in Rieti, north of Rome.

Once back in Europe he will take part in a series of meetings, including in Ostrava on May 28 and either the Oslo or Stockholm Diamond League events (on May 30 and June 2), ahead of June’s European Championships in Rome.

Jacobs also won gold in the 4x100m relay in Tokyo and after those surprise wins, he was crowned world 60m champion and 100m European champion in 2022.

However, he has struggled with a series of muscular problems and flopped at the 2023 world championships in Budapest, where he was eliminated in the 100m semi-finals.

Meanwhile, American John Reniewicki broke a 40-year-old meet record in the men’s 1,500m and Britain’s Cindy Sember captured the women’s 100m hurdles on April 27 at the 114th Drake Relays.

Reniewicki won the 1,500m in 3:36.44 to snap the old mark of 3:38.27 set in 1984 by American Steve Scott in the annual athletics classic at Des Moines, Iowa.

“Breaking a record that old at a meet this historic just makes it so much more fun,” said Reniewicki, who defeated United States runner-up Vince Ciatti by 0.13 of a second.

Sember took the 100 hurdles in 12.59 with Jamaica’s Demisha Roswell second in 12.68 in an early tuneup for the Paris Olympics.

“I’m very happy,” Sember said. “It’s still early. I’m very grateful I can put my race together and come away with a win today.

“I’ve been working on my strength in the weight room this year. I’m just going to continue to work on that and get better.”

Lolo Jones, a 41-year-old hometown hero, was fifth in 13.10. The two-time world indoor 60m hurdles champion and former Olympian and world champion brakewoman in bobsledding, was disappointed she couldn’t duplicate top practice efforts in the race.

“Training has been going great. Races though, whole different ball game,” Jones said. “Hard coming from bobsled to get back into track mode... what’s killing me is the start.

“I truly wish I could have showed them I’m not a washed-up 41-year-old. I have a 12.9 in my legs but I just didn’t have it today.” AFP