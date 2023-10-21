Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen accuses father of abuse

OSLO – Olympic 1,500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and his two brothers Henrik and Philip accused their father and former coach Gjert of abusing them on Friday, a charge which the latter has denied.

“We grew up with a very aggressive and authoritarian father, who used physical violence and threats as part of his upbringing,” they wrote in an article published in the Norwegian daily VG.

“We still feel a sense of discomfort and fear that we have felt since childhood.”

The siblings were coached by Gjert until the Covid-delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, after which they ended the partnership.

“We had more or less accepted that. We have lived with it, and in adulthood we have moved on. At least we thought so. In retrospect, we realise that it was naive,” the Norwegian brothers added.

“But two years ago, the same aggression and physical punishment happened again. That was the last straw.

“From that moment on, we decided to break with our father. It became impossible for us to continue working with him. The pressure we have felt has been inhumane at times. We run out of energy and the joy of playing sports is gone.”

Olympic champion Jakob, 23, is the most successful and the youngest of the three brothers, with a double world championship title in the 5,000m in 2022 and 2023.

His brothers Henrik, 32, and Philip, 30, were European champions in the 1,500m in 2012 and 2016.

Their father denied the accusations, assuring the newspaper in a message sent by his lawyer that he had “never resorted to violence” against them.

“I am far from perfect as a father and husband, but I am not violent,” he added.

“This is a tragic situation for my family, that we have come to the point where we are spreading false accusations against each other in the media. It makes me deeply unhappy. How we are going to get past this I don’t know.”

The Norwegian police said they were studying the facts to determine whether there were grounds to open an investigation into the allegations of violence.

After breaking with his sons, Gjert caused a storm in Norwegian athletics by starting to train another runner, Narve Gilja Nordas.