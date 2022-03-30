Olympic champion coach back to lift S'pore ice skaters

After coaching China to a gold medal in figure skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics, Zhang Wei is now hoping to contribute towards developing the local winter sports scene as he returns to his role as the Singapore Ice Skating Association's (Sisa) technical director.

He held the post from April 2020 to April last year, but left to become a pairs team coach for the Chinese figure skating team alongside Zhao Hongbo, a former Olympic champion, and Guan Jinlin, ahead of last month's Winter Games.

The trio guided Sui Wenjing and Han Cong to gold in the pairs event in Beijing, which saw them become just the second Chinese duo to do so in the discipline after Zhao and his partner Shen Xue at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

With his experience from that coaching stint as well as his own career as a former figure skater who won the ice dancing gold with Wang Rui at the 1999 Asian Winter Games for China, Zhang is now eager to help grow winter sports in Singapore.

He began coaching in Singapore in 2001 and has made the Republic his home, where he resides with his wife and two sons.

Educating coaches was a key focus during his previous stint as Sisa technical director and that will remain a priority for him. He had previously helped to write safety guidelines for Sisa and conducted coaching seminars too.

Zhang, who is a Singapore citizen, said: "I think I can help figure skating and ice skating with my knowledge and experience. I'm willing to share my experience with the local coaches.

"I used to train full time when I was very young until my retirement and the local cultures are different and how the sport is seen is also different, so I think I'm able to contribute to Sisa to develop this sport in Singapore."

The 44-year-old stressed that proper coaching can play an important role in getting people into the sport as well as training athletes to compete at a higher level.

He said: "The way you teach a skater is very important, it's how you let them get into the rink, that's the first step. Then the second step is teaching them correctly so they won't fall too hard or get injured and let them really enjoy skating.

"Teaching the correct technique is important. Figure skating is a very complicated sport and they must have a good foundation to improve, otherwise it's hard to get even higher."

Zhang also hopes to see a Singaporean figure skater at the 2030 Winter Olympics, but acknowledged that there are challenges to overcome.