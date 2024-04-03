Olympic champ Joseph Schooling in his own words as he retires

The swimmer who won the 100m butterfly gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics called time on his career on April 2.

Listen to Schooling as he looks back on his career with honesty and relives the moment he stunned the world and put Singapore on the sporting map.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:29 Schooling on how life changed after the 2016 Olympic gold

7:53 What was it like to deal with the cannabis saga that put Schooling in the headlines again?

8:31 Is it fair to have expectations on sportsmen to have a certain level of responsibility in how they conduct themselves?

11:27 How Schooling felt on the day he made history

15:28 When did Schooling realise he had won that historic race?

Read: https://str.sg/JJJQF

Produced by: Rohit Brijnath (rohitb@sph.com.sg) & Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

