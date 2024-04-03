Olympic champ Joseph Schooling in his own words as he retires

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.
In this special episode, we bring you an excerpt of assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath’s interview with Singapore’s Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling.
The swimmer who won the 100m butterfly gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics called time on his career on April 2.
Listen to Schooling as he looks back on his career with honesty and relives the moment he stunned the world and put Singapore on the sporting map.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:29 Schooling on how life changed after the 2016 Olympic gold
7:53 What was it like to deal with the cannabis saga that put Schooling in the headlines again?
8:31 Is it fair to have expectations on sportsmen to have a certain level of responsibility in how they conduct themselves?
11:27 How Schooling felt on the day he made history
15:28 When did Schooling realise he had won that historic race?
Read: https://str.sg/JJJQF
Produced by: Rohit Brijnath (rohitb@sph.com.sg) & Amirul Karim
Edited by: Amirul Karim
