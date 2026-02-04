Olympic and sprint distances for amateurs added to 2026 Singapore T100

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

New Zealander Hayden Wilde celebrating after winning the 2025 Singapore T100 men's pro race on his series debut.

SINGAPORE – Recreational triathletes can look forward to new categories at the April 25-26 Singapore T100 after organisers announced on Feb 4 that Olympic and sprint distance events will feature that weekend.

Alongside the T100’s signature 100km triathlon (2km swim, 80km cycle, 18km run) for male professionals and amateurs, the event will also feature Olympic (1.5km swim, 40km cycle, 10km run) and sprint (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run) distances mass participation races.

A youth aquathlon (400m swim and 3km run) for athletes aged 14 and above will also be held.

The swim leg of all categories will take place at the Marina Reservoir, just like in the previous three editions.

The addition of the new race categories reflected the 40 per cent year-on-year growth in participation across all events from 2024 to 2025, said organisers.

Over 7,000 participants took part in the 2025 edition across the various categories.

“Our first event in Singapore in 2023 was in many ways the prototype which helped us develop the original T100 Triathlon World Tour that is now in 10 cities around the world,” said Sam Renouf, chief executive of the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), which organises the T100 Triathlon World Tour.

“In Singapore, the T100 weekend goes from strength to strength and 2026 is set to be our biggest and best yet.

“We hope that our addition of the youth aquathlon will further encourage athletes to get involved from a young age.”

The 2026 event in Singapore will feature the men’s pro race, in line with a revised T100 Triathlon World Tour format for this season.

Unlike previous seasons in which each stop hosted men and women’s pro races, this season has four separate race weekends for each gender across the first eight legs.

Only the season finale in Qatar in December will feature both men and women’s pro races.

The 2025 Singapore edition saw debutants Hayden Wilde and Kate Waugh win the men and women’s pro races respectively.

Britain’s Waugh set the tone for her season in Singapore , clinching the first of three wins in the series that eventually helped her become the 2025 T100 Triathlon world champion.

New Zealander Wilde’s season followed a similar storyline. After his victory in Singapore , he went on to win five of the next eight stops en route to securing the world title.

Daryl Yeo, Sport Singapore’s deputy chief executive officer (development), said: “Sport Singapore is proud to be partnering with the PTO to introduce innovative race formats that will enhance the profile of triathlon.

“The Singapore T100 Triathlon weekend has established itself as a key sporting event where world-class competition meets grassroots participation.”

Singapore will stage the first men’s pro race of the 2026 T100 Triathlon World Tour. The women’s season opener takes place from March 21 to 22 on the Gold Coast.

The series will also feature stops in Spain, San Francisco, Vancouver, the French Riviera, Dubai and Saudi Arabia before the Qatar finale.