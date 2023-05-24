Olympian says ‘toxic’ culture in Malaysian swimming

KUALA LUMPUR – A former Olympian has said that there is a “toxic and negative” team culture in Malaysian swimming, following a poor showing at the recently concluded SEA Games in Cambodia.

Marilyn Chua, who competed at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, spoke out ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games, which will start in September.

Now the Selangor state coach, Chua was quoted by Wednesday’s The Star newspaper as saying: “Regrettably, many of my swimmers upon joining the national team recounted with tears how toxic and negative the team culture is.

“How can athletes perform their best when the environment they are in is not conducive for growth?“

At the SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Malaysian swimmers won only one of the 39 gold medals up for grabs.

Chua added the national swimming team lacked unity, leadership, fairness and transparency in its selection process.

The team have been in a downward spiral over the past two decades, she insisted.

She suggested changes outside the pool, including more effective leadership, and appealed to the national swimming federation to work with state associations.

“I have attended numerous international competitions but have yet to witness the national team unite in a single cheer, which underscores the importance of fostering synergy and unity,” she said.

In additional quotes posted by the New Straits Times, she said: “MAS (Malaysia Swimming Federation) bears a crucial responsibility towards their state affiliates and state coaches who play a vital role in developing the talent pool that feeds the national team.

“Rather than adopting a defensive stance and accusing state coaches of impeding progress for the sake of their respective states (in Malaysia Games competition), it is imperative for MAS and the national coach to engage in constructive dialogues and establish strong relationships with us.

“This is what my good friend and head coach of the Singapore national team, Gary Tan, is doing.”

Chua also said that the changes that she has proposed “can be swiftly implemented without significant delays” but at the same time, it is also crucial to gather feedback from all other stakeholders in the sport before decisions are made.

AFP has approached Malaysia Swimming for comment. AFP