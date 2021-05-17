Oliveira's epic comeback wows fans

Charles Oliveira (in yellow) survived an early onslaught by Michael Chandler to deliver one of the best short fights in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history at UFC 262 in Texas on Saturday. The Brazilian won the lightweight title just 19 seconds into the second round with a left hook and a flurry of punches for a TKO win.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
