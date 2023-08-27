Oleksandr Usyk knocks out Daniel Dubois in nine after low blow controversy

WROCLAW – British challenger Daniel Dubois claimed that he had been “cheated” out of victory because of a low blow controversy, after being knocked out by Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in nine rounds on Saturday.

Puerto Rican referee Luis Pabon ruled that he had struck the Ukrainian with a low blow in the fifth round, which led to a lengthy delay, but Dubois felt that the hit was legitimate.

Usyk’s triumph meant that he retained his World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation boxing world titles.

Dubois was counted out after he went down 48 seconds into the ninth round at the open-air Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

He was also given a nine count at the end of the previous round but the key moment came in round five when Usyk, now with a record of 21-0, went down gasping for breath after being hit on the band of his shorts.

The referee ruled it a low blow and told Usyk to take his time as he remained on the canvas grimacing and shaking his head, with the round eventually continuing.

Dubois, who lasted longer than expected but took some big blows with blood oozing from his nose early in round nine, insisted the blow was legal.

"I've been cheated out of victory tonight," he told TNT Sports in the ring.

His promoter Frank Warren agreed with the fighter and called for a rematch.

“That referee got it badly wrong. If it’s a low blow why didn’t he take points off him? I like Usyk but that was a home town decision, a complete home town decision. He (Dubois) won that fight,” he said.

"They gave him a couple of minutes to recover from a legitimate shot.

"The governing bodies will have to do something about it and they will order a rematch," he added. "How can you not order a rematch on the strength of that? They have to. Justice has to be done."

Usyk, 36, had been in control of the fight against a 25-year-old regarded by most as an underdog for whom victory would have ranked as a major upset.