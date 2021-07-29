Old is gold for Van Vleuten

TOKYO • Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten yesterday said it was not necessary to be "a freak" to win an Olympic gold medal after finally standing tall on the podium at the age of 38.

The three-time world champion has suffered Games heartache before, most recently last Sunday when she prematurely celebrated victory after crossing the line in the road race, only to discover she had actually finished second.

Three days later, there was no confusion as she roared around the 22km time-trial circuit in 30 minutes 13.49 seconds to win by a massive 56.47sec from Swiss Marlen Reusser.

"No matter the result, I think after I passed the finish line, I knew I had left nothing there. I was in the flow, I was in the zone, and that's usually the feeling I want to have," the veteran said.

"I really endured and enjoyed to be here in my best possible level. I'm not a perfect athlete, but I have a gold medal. I sometimes felt like you needed to be like a freak to get a gold medal, but I'm not a freak.

"I learnt that's not necessary to be a freak to win a gold medal and today, it's a really nice bonus."

Van Vleuten, who rides for the Movistar professional cycling outfit, has in the past hinted she is unlikely to compete at the Paris 2024 Games. But she might want to reconsider after the way she destroyed the field in the time trial.

Admitting her tank was not yet empty, van Vleuten said: "I don't ever really plan when I want to stop.

"I have a contract until next year with my team Movistar. I love it so much. The reason I will stop is when I feel that my level goes down. I thought maybe I was on the plateau.

"But I can say today I had my best level ever. We nailed it today and that gives me energy to continue."

She added that even if she missed out on gold again, she would still return home to the Netherlands the same person.

"I think (the gold medal), it's more for the people around me," van Vleuten said. "I knew if I was going home with two silver medals I would still be a happy person.

"Tomorrow, waking up with this gold medal next to me, I'm not a more happy person. But it's super nice and I'm super proud."

In the men's time trial, Primoz Roglic also banished his demons - he lost last year's Tour de France on the penultimate stage while an early crash ended his hopes in this year's race - as he became Slovenia's first gold medallist in cycling.

The reigning Vuelta a Espana champion failed to grab a medal in the road race on Saturday but he completed the 44.2km course near Mount Fuji in style, timing 55min 4.19sec, just over a minute ahead of Dutchman Tom Dumoulin.

The pair, who both race for pro outfit Jumbo-Visma, embraced at the finishing line, and Roglic later revealed he felt vindicated after several high-profile failures.

"I just went out, and I felt I had nothing to lose. I just went all out from zero kilometres and fought for every kilometre and I managed to come to the finish. That was my job, and I did it good," the 31-year-old said.

"It's super hard, especially when things are not going the way you'd like to.

"At the end, I always worked hard. I always tried to keep believing in it. Everything is always possible every day."

