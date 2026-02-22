Ohope Wins leads Yulong 1-2 in New Zealand Oaks

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Favourite Ohope Wins (Joe Doyle) coming from a long way back to beat her 16 rivals in the Group 1 New Zealand Oaks (2,400m) at Ellerslie on Feb 21.

– Yulong Investments has made a splash in New Zealand this season, buying up the nation’s leading three-year-old filly talent, and they were once again rewarded at Ellerslie on Feb 21 when sealing the quinella in the NZ$1 million (S$756,000) Group 1 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai New Zealand Oaks (2,400m).

The thoroughbred giant’s silks have been prominent at Ellerslie this season through the deeds of their undefeated Group 1 winner and NZ$4 million NZB Kiwi (1,500m) favourite Well Written.

The Chinese outfit was once again to the fore at the Auckland track on Saturday when its exciting staying prospect Ohope Wins beat home another recent purchase in Autumn Glory in the Oaks.

Both fillies are by Cox Plate-winning stallion Ocean Park, who made an unsuccessful visit to Singapore in 2018 when well beaten by Hong Kong’s Southern Legend in the shortlived Invitational Kranji Mile (1,600m).

The Group 1 feature was meant to replace the discontinued Singapore Airlines International Cup (2,000m), but reverted to its domestic status in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Trained by Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott, Ohope Wins was ridden off the speed, three from the back, for much of the journey, and looked in a lot of strife when turning for home.

However, jockey Joe Doyle kept a cool head and guided his charge out wide where she was able to show her class when powering over the top of her rivals to win by 2¼ lengths over Autumn Glory (Wiremu Pinn), who is prepared by Roger James and Robert Wellwood.

“She is a proper horse, that is the best way to describe her after watching that performance,” said O’Sullivan.

“It was a no-panic ride by Joe, I think I was panicking a bit more watching from the grandstand. When Joe came from the outside, I thought she has got a long way to make up but she did it and did it with some sort of ease.

“She is just going to go from strength to strength, she is certainly going to be winning more big races in the future. She wouldn’t look out of place in Australia.

“We have always believed in the filly from day dot and that performance today was pretty special.”

While her future may lie across the Tasman, the Group 1 Trackside New Zealand Derby (2,400m) on Champions Day at Ellerslie on May 7 looms as an enticing target, but O’Sullivan said they will wait for the dust to settle before making any concrete plans.

“She will decide for us,” he said. “We will sit down with connections during the week and have a chat, but we will be doing what we think is best for her.”

Doyle was euphoric after the victory, labelling Ohope Wins as the best three-year-old he has sat on.

“When you get to ride a horse that good, nothing compares,” said the Irish jockey. “She has been trained to the minute.

“We were a long way back, but when you are riding one that good they can just overcome all those things – the draw is never an excuse, the ground is never an excuse. She was just too good.

“She still feels like she has got so much left, I couldn’t even pull her up. She is absolutely exceptional, I have not ridden a three-year-old like her.”

A decision on the New Zealand Derby may yet to be made, but Doyle believes pressing on to challenge the boys in the Champions Day Classic is a no-brainer.

“When are you going to get a better opportunity?” he said.

Already a 2-1 favourite for the Derby pre-race, Ohope Wins has now shortened into a 3-5 favourite on the TAB’s New Zealand Derby futures market following her Oaks performance, while Yulong’s Well Written heads the NZB Kiwi market at 1-5. LOVERACING.NZ