Off for first in-person race in Singapore since pandemic hit

Even before the sun made an appearance yesterday, 15 of Singapore's top female distance runners had lined up at the OCBC Square at the Singapore Sports Hub, where they were flagged off for the elite-only half-marathon at the 2021 Great Eastern Women's Run. The event was the first high-level in-person race to be held in the Republic since the pandemic began, and ushers in the return of such mass running events, which have been limited in the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.