Ocean Race launches twin race for Atlantic glory and greenest crew

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Aug 19 - The Ocean Race Atlantic 2026 will launch two simultaneous competitions on September 1 in New York: a transatlantic sailing race to Lorient, France, and a sustainability challenge scoring teams on environmental and social impact, with crews required to be 50-50 gender-balanced.

Six elite offshore racing teams will be measured against 30 sustainability criteria covering operations, science, education, sustainable boat building, climate impact and advocacy, with the expanded Racing for the Ocean Teams Challenge also rewarding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

• New awards include prizes for the lowest carbon footprint, best individual team member effort, support for access and equity, and most effective ocean science communications.

• The challenge was created in collaboration with the International Monohull Open Class Association (IMOCA) and with the support of 11th Hour Racing, the event's Impact Partner.

• An overall winner and category winners will be announced at an awards night in Lorient in September.

• The Ocean Race Europe 2025 featured the first-ever Racing for the Ocean Teams Challenge; Swiss team Holcim PRB took the prize.

• The Ocean Race Atlantic is the first point-to-point competition in the event's 50-year history. REUTERS